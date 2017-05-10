U.S. to Investigate Collapse at Hanford Nuclear Site

Energy Secretary Rick Perry at the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Plutonium Facility in New Mexico on Wednesday AP

Perry made the comments during a tour of Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico, another federal site dealing with the cleanup of Cold War-era waste from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research. Los Alamos was among the federal installations that helped develop the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Perry acknowledged the problem with nuclear waste, saying the nation can no longer kick the can down the road because American lives and the health of some citizens are in jeopardy.

He said the federal government has failed over the years to remove the waste in a timely manner and pledged to make progress on a multibillion-dollar problem that has transcended previous administrations.

Some nuclear experts have called the Hanford site “the most toxic place in America,” and

in 2016, NBC News interviewed current and former workers who said they were exposed to toxic materials and sickened from their time at the site.

Plutonium was produced at Hanford for America’s nuclear arsenal until 1980. Now it’s run by the Energy Department and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, and is in the midst of a massive $110 billion cleanup of 56 million gallons of chemical and nuclear waste stored in 177 underground tanks.

The job, which began in 1989, is expected to take at least 50 years to complete.

“It’s like having Fukushima sitting in your backyard ready to go off,” said state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Democrat who represents a district in King County that includes Seattle. The Hanford site is in the southern part of the state north of Kennewick.