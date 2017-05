MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Warner Robins dollar store Tuesday afternoon.

Police say two men, armed with a handgun, entered the Family Dollar at 500 Elberta Road around 12:30 p.m.

They demanded money from the store clerk and fled after taking cash. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.