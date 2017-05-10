Trump, Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister at WH

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a meeting on April 12, 2017 in Moscow. Alexander Nemenov / AFP – Getty Images

Wednesday’s Syria discussions will also include the so-called “de-escalation zones” agreed to by Russia, Turkey and Iran in a deal reached in Astana, Khazakstan, last week.

That agreement calls for the establishment of four designated ceasefire areas with the “aim to put a prompt end to violence,” and allow “rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” to Syrian civilians. The United States, which was present but did not directly participate in the discussions, has expressed skepticism over the deal.

“It’s not been decided, in the sense that these are the specific safe zones, here’s who’s going to be ensuring they’re safe, who is signing up for it, who is specifically to be kept out of them,” Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis told reporters Monday. “There’s a lot of details to be worked out.”

The Syrian government has already rejected any U.N. monitoring role of the zones, which are largely in territory controlled by Syrian rebel forces in opposition to Assad.

Meanwhile, on Ukraine, the State Department has said the secretary of state and Russian foreign minister “will discuss the need to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

The “Minsk agreement” reached in 2015 called for a ceasefire between Ukrainians and Russian backed separatists but the fighting has largely continued. Speaking from Moscow in April, Tillerson called on Russia to take steps towards the agreement by withdrawing separatist armed forces and heavy weapons “so that OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] and observers can fulfill their role.”

Since that time, the situation in Eastern Ukraine largely has not changed and in late April an American paramedic working for the monitoring group was killed. The U.S. has called for a transparent and timely investigation.

Asked Monday by NBC News if the Lavrov’s visit to Washington was a sign that U.S.-Russian relations might be improving, Tillerson responded: “We shall see.”