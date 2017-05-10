Trump Meets Russia's Lavrov Amid Scrutiny of Campaign, Russia Ties

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after a press conference on April 12, 2017 in Moscow. File Alexander Nemenov / AFP – Getty Images

During his meeting with Trump, Lavrov discussed efforts by Russia, Turkey and Iran to set up

“de-escalation zones” in opposition-held areas of Syria, a plan enacted on Saturday. Still, stark differences remain on the best way forward in the six-year Syrian war which has left more than 500,000 dead and displaced millions.

Washington has long said Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad can’t remain in power if the war-torn nation is to move forward. Russia supports Assad.

“We do not have a notion of an exit strategy,” Lavrov said during the press conference at the Russian embassy on Wednesday. The “obsession with ousting particular leaders — look what it has led to. Why don’t we try to learn from our mistakes, focus on process, defeating terrorism.”

The two governments also still disagree on Assad’s role in

last month’s chemical gas attack, which left dozens of civilians dead and spurred Trump to retaliate by launching 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.

And as the Trump administration mulls sending as many as

5,000 more troops to Afghanistan to join the fight there, Lavrov stressed that his nation’s government is not supporting the Taliban.

“Those who are working on Afghanistan have not found a single expert to say we’re transferring arms,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov and Trump also discussed the

ongoing violence in Ukraine where, since 2014, the U.S. has found itself on opposite sides of the conflict with Washington backing the Western-leaning Ukrainian government and Moscow backing pro-Russia separatists.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, reacted to the meeting with a warning, urging Trump to be careful and aware of who Lavrov represents.

“The president’s meeting with Lavrov today. It’s okay to want to work with the Russians, but I hope, Mr. President, you know who you’re dealing with,” Graham told CNN. “You’re dealing with a man who represents a government that is brutal, that tried to undermine our elections and, be careful, these are not teddy bears you’re dealing with.”