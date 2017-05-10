Senate Committee Subpoenas Michael Flynn in Russia Probe

Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House in February. Carlos Barria / Reuters file

The committee initially requested the documents from Flynn in a letter on April 28, but he declined to comply. The Intelligence Committee has now followed up with an official subpoena.

This is the first time the Intelligence Committee has used its subpoena power since the joint inquiry into the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and it’s the first time it has subpoenaed documents since the 1970s, a Senate historian told NBC News.

Former President Barack Obama

cautioned Trump against hiring Flynn as his national security adviser, but Trump ignored the warning. Obama fired Flynn in 2014 as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Trump still hired Flynn, but he fired him three weeks after the start of his administration because he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States about economic sanctions.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

testified on Monday that she told the Trump administration that Flynn had been compromised and could be potentially “blackmailed by the Russians.”