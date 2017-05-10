President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin AFP-Getty Images; AP

The committee’s request covers any potentially relevant information about Trump, his family, his businesses and his associates, the aide said. Such a request presumably would cover copies of the Taj Mahal audits.

In a

consent order, Trump Taj Mahal admitted to have “willfully violated” reporting and record-keeping requirements under the federal Bank Secrecy Act from 2010 to 2012.

FinCEN’s complaint said violations had been previously revealed by the Internal Revenue Service as far back as 2003. In 1998, FinCEN assessed a $477,700 civil penalty against Trump Taj Mahal for currency transaction reporting violations.

“Trump Taj Mahal received many warnings about its deficiencies,” former FinCEN Director Jennifer Shasky Calvery said in the 2015 statement. “Poor compliance practices, over many years, left the casino and our financial system unacceptably exposed.”

The penalty became an unsecured claim in Trump Taj Mahal’s ongoing bankruptcy proceeding, which was originally filed in Sept. 2014.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act, casinos are required casinos to report suspicious transactions of $5,000 or more. Trump Taj Mahal failed to file about half of the required suspicious activity reports during periods covered by two reviews by the Internal Revenue Service, according to the consent order.