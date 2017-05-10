Raise your forks, it’s Georgia Beef Month!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cattle producers across the state are being celebrated during May for Georgia Beef Month!

It’s a good time to talk about the benefits beef can have in your diet.

Parker Wallace, a food and lifestyle expert, came on 41Today with some recipe ideas. She says there are 29 lean cuts of meat that are tasty, healthy, and low in calories. Wallace can be seen on “What’s On Parker’s Plate.” To check it out, here.

Wallace was joined on the show by Kaytlyn Malia, Director of the Georgia Beef Board.

There is an exciting chance for Middle Georgian’s to celebrate Georgia Beef Month by running or walking in the Cattle Drive 5k at Tattnall Square Park.

The Cattle Drive 5k starts at 8 a.m.

For more information, and to register, visit the Facebook event page.