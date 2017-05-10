Qantas CEO Gets Pie in Face From Gay Marriage Opponent

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Qantas Airways CEO Alan Joyce Presents Half-Year Results

Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., pauses during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 23, 2016. Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Overheu told Perth Radio 6PR he hid behind a screen at the back of a stage for several hours before Joyce rose to give his speech to a business breakfast.

Overheu said he chose lemon meringue from a cake shop the night before because is “appeared to be the softest, least likely to do any injury.” He later sent Joyce an email apologizing.

“Our family is outraged, my wife is down my throat, I didn’t understand that I’d breached the state’s Criminal Code and the police are dealing with it. Clearly I regret that,” Overheu told 6PR.

Police said Overheu was charged with giving officers false details, and the investigation was continuing.

Joyce confirmed the apology, but added: “I’m not sure there’s any regret at the issue that has occurred.”

“My intention is to send a message that this type of behavior isn’t acceptable and I have every intention of pressing charges,” Joyce said.

“Nobody should be … intimidated, nobody should be bullied, nobody should certainly have an incident like occurred yesterday to try to stop people having that freedom of speech,” he added.

Follow NBC Out on

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

42 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman's Wife Dies in Car Crash
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Missed Opportunity? Police Had Serial Killer Suspect's Gun in 2015
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Lavrov Sarcastically Reacts to Comey News: 'Was He Fired?'
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»