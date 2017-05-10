Qantas CEO Gets Pie in Face From Gay Marriage Opponent

Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., pauses during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 23, 2016. Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Overheu told Perth Radio 6PR he hid behind a screen at the back of a stage for several hours before Joyce rose to give his speech to a business breakfast.

Overheu said he chose lemon meringue from a cake shop the night before because is “appeared to be the softest, least likely to do any injury.” He later sent Joyce an email apologizing.

“Our family is outraged, my wife is down my throat, I didn’t understand that I’d breached the state’s Criminal Code and the police are dealing with it. Clearly I regret that,” Overheu told 6PR.

Police said Overheu was charged with giving officers false details, and the investigation was continuing.

Joyce confirmed the apology, but added: “I’m not sure there’s any regret at the issue that has occurred.”

“My intention is to send a message that this type of behavior isn’t acceptable and I have every intention of pressing charges,” Joyce said.

“Nobody should be … intimidated, nobody should be bullied, nobody should certainly have an incident like occurred yesterday to try to stop people having that freedom of speech,” he added.

