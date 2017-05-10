Popular Israeli Newscast Abruptly Terminated

The offices of Kan, the new Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, in Tel Aviv in November. Baz Ratner / Reuters file

“Without public broadcasting, the State of Israel is not the State of Israel. An official public broadcaster is very important. It allows the government to express its policies and to try and explain [them] to the public,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said. “But the broadcasting authority is the public’s because it is the broadcasting authority that is meant to allow the public to formulate its views.”

The three-month time frame to pave a smooth path toward the new organization alarmed some.

“It’s stupid and impossible,” said Eitan Cabel, chairman of the Knesset’s Economics Committee.

Israel also faces a

downgrade in its latest freedom-of-press report by the watchdog group Freedom House, which moved Israel’s classification to “partly free” in its annual freedom.

“Like Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his spokespeople frequently insult and denounce members of the domestic media, and the Prime Minister rarely takes questions from reporters,” the watchdog said.