N. Korea Has Accused Key Ally China of a 'Betrayal.' Is a Breakup Next?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on April 6. Jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images

China has taken some action. Following a new raft of U.N. sanctions in November, it has banned all coal imports. And as the North appears to be preparing for a sixth nuclear test, Washington and Beijing are said to be negotiating an even stronger response from the U.N. Security Council.

China doesn’t necessarily need U.S. incentives. It’s also far from happy about the ongoing missile and nuclear tests on its doorstep.

“The relationship between China and North Korea is a little intense because developing a nuclear weapon severely damages China’s security interests,” said Peking Unviersity’s Jia.

Is their relationship under threat?

North Korea’s tetchy relationship with China is driven by its desire not to appear like a satellite state, according to Kelly.

“How do you keep China from dominating you when you are so economically dependent? How far can they push China?” he said. “That’s the trick.”

“North Korea clearly feels able to come out and be as rude as it want to be,” Foster-Carter added. “But that could be risky if China finally says, ‘That’s it.'”

As North Korea has become increasingly isolated, China appears warming to the idea of cooperating with the U.S.

“The North Koreans saw the president of China go to visit Trump, and the mood music there was at least very convivial,” said Smith at SOAS. “In this sense, North Korea’s recent response seems desperate — it won’t help them but they have not got many options left.”

However, other analysts, such as Wang Sheng, professor of international relations at Jilin University, felt the recent spat would “not affect the essence of China-North Korea relationship.”

Although he did predict Chinese-American cooperation would “lead to some subtle adjustments.”

Another factor may be the

election of new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who favors closer ties with North Korea.

Ultimately, for Kelly, it’s now a straight race in terms of which will happen first: China taking action, or North Korea developing a weapon capable of hitting the U.S.

If the latter comes first, he said, then it’s not inconceivable that Trump could bomb North Korea.