Measles and Fear Put These Kids in the Hospital

Patsy Stinchfield, Sr. Director of Infection Prevention, Skin Integrity, and The Children’s Immunization Project leads a meeting on the measles outbreak in the command center at Children’s Minnesota hospital. Shaquille Brewster / NBC News

A former British doctor, Andrew Wakefield, lost his medical license for falsifying a study that he said showed the link, but he has been touring the U.S. with his message and has visited Minnesota several times, health officials said.

Before 2008, the vaccination rate for measles was above 90 percent among the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota. Now it’s at 41 percent, Ehresmann said.

But the outbreak of measles has changed minds and the health department says people are now flocking to get their children vaccinated.

“We have seen a dramatic uptick in MMR vaccination,” Ehresmann said.

One was Yasmin Ali, playing with her daughter in a Minneapolis park. She’d heard the vaccine skeptic message to wait until her child was 5 to vaccinate.

“I saw that a lot of kids went to the hospital and after that I made a decision with my doctor to make an appointment to give her the vaccine,” Ali said.

“Everybody, when I see them, I say ‘go to the hospital and vaccinate your kid’… because it’s good for your kids.”

Many of the Somali immigrants knew the dangers of measles. They have seen it firsthand. “My sister, she’s living in Somalia. They have got three children. One died,” Issa said. But they thought measles was not a threat in the U.S. They thought it was safe to delay vaccinating their kids in Minnesota.

Somalia’s suffering from a serious measles epidemic, according to the United Nations children’s fund UNICEF. UNICEF reports 5,700 cases of measles in Somalia, where famine and cholera are also threatening refugees fleeing drought and conflict.