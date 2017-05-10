Man in critical condition after striking stalled car on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into the back of a stalled car on I-75 Tuesday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Perez Parker’s car ran out of gas around 3:15 p.m. and stalled in the center lane of I-75 South near Hardeman Avenue.

Joseph Hughes, 57, was on a Harley Davidson Motorcycle when he struck the back of Parker’s car. Hughes was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Perez and the passenger his his car were not injured.