L.A. Makes Its 'No Risk' 2024 Olympics Bid to IOC

A Los Angeles’ Olympic bid committee rendering shows what L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park would look like after receiving an Olympics-style makeover in this image released in Los Angeles on May 8, 2017. LA 2024 / via Reuters

The IOC has thrown a wrinkle at competing cities this year by suggesting it might award the 2024 games and, at the same time, give the 2028 games to the runner-up. Neither Los Angeles nor Paris has welcomed the idea of going second, though after initial balking by Paris they have not rejected the idea, either.

“If they chose to award two cities, we are happy to listen,” said Wasserman, a sports and entertainment investor, “but we are very focused on what we are doing and that’s bidding for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Para-Olympic Games.”

L.A. officials want to keep secret some of their plans for the IOC visitors this week, but they acknowledged they will host the committee members at a Dodgers game and an outdoor dinner. A pop-in by a celebrity or two is to be expected.

Besides the sports arenas and stadiums, the committee will visit UCLA, proposed location of the Olympic Village.

Related: L

.A. Mayor Says Trump Supportive of L.A. Olympic Bid

“We are not going to have a huge Olympic Village that is going to be abandoned right afterwards,” Garcetti said. “We have UCLA, which is extraordinary, with beautiful rooms [and] which can feed 10,000 people a day already. So we don’t have to work out any kinks.”

Garcetti’s comments about the campus locale sought to draw a clear contrast with facilities in Rio that went without users after the end of the 2016 Games.

L.A.’s plan to take advantage of an expanding subway and light rail system also has some appeal, said the IOC’s Executive Director, Christophe Dubi, who said “the Games will certainly benefit from these.”

Some critics have suggested that President Trump’s attempt to restrict travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations could deter athletes from those countries and potentially dampen enthusiasm for awarding the games to Los Angeles.

Garcetti, who opposes the travel ban, called the

White House “extremely supportive” of the L.A. Olympic efforts and said the IOC has been assured “that will not be a problem at all that those athletes will be assured 100% of getting in.”

L.A. organizers believe the welcome reception will be particularly notable for one member of the IOC visiting this week. Nawal El Moutawakel competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics for Morocco in the 400-meter hurdles. She became the first woman from a Muslim country to win a gold medal. Her event was one of several added for the first time for women in the Los Angeles games. Wasserman said Nawal’s return to L.A. will be “a great way to celebrate that history.”

The host committee will depict L.A. as one of the most welcoming cities in the world to outsiders. Garcetti noted that 39 countries have more nationals in the city than anywhere else in the world, outside their own borders. He said immigration has been a benefit both to the newcomers and to Los Angeles.

“Do we want an America that turns into itself, that goes further away from its ties globally? Or do we want to turn the United States back open?” Garcetti said. “The Olympics . . . can help remind us, as they did in 1984, that we are part of a global community. We need the Olympics to help us just like we can help the Olympics.”