ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman's Wife Dies in Car Crash

Chris Berman

ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman speaks at the NFL Pro Bowl football game on Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Jeff Haynes / AP

Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction on a two-lane road when Kathy Berman’s car struck the rear of Bertulis’ SUV, and both veered off the road, according to the police account of the crash.

Berman’s Lexus SC430 went down an embankment and overturned in a small body of water. Chris Berman was listed as the car’s owner.

Bertulis’ Ford Escape X struck a utility pole and landed on its roof in the street.

Berman, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Bertulis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Woodbury is not far from the Bermans’ home in Cheshire, and ESPN headquarters in Bristol.

According to a 1993 profile of the family that appeared in the Hartford Courant, Chris Berman met the former Kathy Alexinski in 1983 by faking car trouble so he could ask her for help. The couple has two grown children.

Chris Berman, a Brown University graduate, started working at ESPN in October 1979, a month after its founding.

