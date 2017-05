MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dolly is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She is a great dog, and ready for adoption! Dolly is trained and up to date on her medications.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels came on Daybreak to introduce Dolly.

Brabham says Dolly is young and playful – she also loves attention.

If you’d like to adopt Dolly or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels visit their Facebook page.