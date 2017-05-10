Democrats Demand Answers on Non-Discrimination Rule

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Roger Severino

Roger Severino, head of the civil rights division of the Department of Health and Human Services. David Hills / The Heritage Foundation

“My. Severino has a long history of extreme hostility toward lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and attacking women’s access to health care services and reproductive rights,” the letter to Price says.

Many of the same

senators opposed Severino’s appointment in a separate letter to Price in April. Before he joined the HHS civil rights office, Severino fought LGBT and reproductive rights at the conservative Heritage Foundation.

In his previous job, Severino wrote a

report slamming the Obama administration’s ban on discrimination in health care — which, he wrote, threatened the “religious liberty” and “freedom of conscience” of doctors who didn’t want to treat transgender people.

The senators asked Price and HHS to respond by May 24 to a list of seven detailed questions, including inquiries about plans to respond to discrimination complaints and why HHS is concerned with what it called the “need for” and “reasonableness” of the rule.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Australian Senator Makes History By Breastfeeding in Parliament
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Thousands of Patient Records Leaked in Hospital Breach
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Wife of Pulse Gunman Loses Appeal, Will Stay in Jail
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»