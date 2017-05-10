Dakota Access Pipeline Springs a Leak in South Dakota

The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, which Donald Trump pushed through upon taking the presidency, leaked about 200 miles south of where the well-reported Standing Rock protests were located.

A tank inside a pump station in the small rural town of Tulare, South Dakota, leaked about 84 gallons. The station caught it all inside a containment area made of gravel and a synthetic liner.

“They have the main line and the main pump, but they also have a surge tank, which they have pump a little off the main line into,” said Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist with the Ground Water Quality Program of the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources. “And that’s where the leak occurred — at the surge pump.”

According to Walsh, the surge pump had a mechanical failure. A full report will be published once Walsh’s department closes its investigation; it has reported that the pipeline company has done everything by the book thus far.

Any contaminated gravel was collected and stored for proper disposal, officials said.

The leak happened on April 4, but it wasn’t noticed until Tuesday because of its small size. Local media first reported the spill Wednesday.

“These kinds of spills do occur,” Rebecca Craven, program director at the Pipeline Safety Trust, told NBC News. “Sometimes they’re contained on company property, and sometimes they do more damage as they escape off company property.”

The public often does not know about those types of leaks because of their size. Companies do not have to report oil pipeline leaks to the federal government unless they’re over five barrels, which is 210 gallons of oil, and if they clean them up quickly.

Opponents of the pipeline, who led a months-long protest against it, said the leak should not come as a shock to anyone. The seepage proves that there can be potential problems, they said.

“The Dakota Access pipeline has not yet started shipping the proposed half million barrels of oil per day and we are already seeing confirmed reports of oil spills from the pipeline. This is what we have said all along: oil pipelines leak and spill,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement.

