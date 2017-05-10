Comey Had Asked for More Staff, Money for FBI's Russia Probe

A senior Congressional official with direct knowledge told NBC News that James Comey briefed Congress in recent days that he had requested more staff and money for the Russia investigation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Comey’s request, which was first reported by the New York Times, sharpens the questions about whether his firing as FBI director on Tuesday was intended to quash the investigation.

White House officials dispute that President Trump’s firing of Comey had anything to do with the Russia investigation. They insist that Rosenstein decided, after starting his job two weeks ago, to review Comey’s performance. Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation was the reason he was fired, they say.

This is a breaking story. Check for updates.

