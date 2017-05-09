Workers at Nuclear Plant 'Take Cover' After Tunnel Collapse

A decommissioned nuclear reactor during the cleanup operations at the Western hemisphere’s most contaminated nuclear site in Hanford, Washington on March 21, 2011. Mark Ralston / AFP – Getty Images file

All workers at the plant, which sits along the Columbia River, were ordered inside and access to the affected area is now “restricted to protect employees.”

“There are no reports of injuries, no reports of radiological release,” said Destry Henderson, deputy news manager for the Hanford Joint Information Center. “I would underscore this is confined to a small area of the Hanford site.”

“I can confirm we are investigating a small area of soil that had sunken,” Henderson added. “This soil covers a tunnel used to access a former chemical processing facility.”

Citing a source, the

local NBC affiliate reported road crews working nearby might have created enough vibration to cause the collapse.

Hanford was dubbed the “

Most Toxic Place in America” last year in an NBC News expose.

Play ‘America’s Chernobyl’: Inside the most toxic place in the nation 7:29 autoplay autoplay

This used to be where plutonium was produced for America’s nuclear arsenal. Now it’s run by the Department of Energy and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, and is in the midst of a massive $110 billion cleanup of 56 million gallons of chemical and nuclear waste that is stored in 177 underground tanks.

The job is expected to take at least 50 years to complete.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.