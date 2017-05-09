White House Was Skeptical of Yates' Heads Up on Flynn

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies about potential Russian interference in the presidential election before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 8, 2017 in Washington. Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters

But Spicer argued that her actions vindicated the White House’s assumptions — even retroactively.

“We were correct in the assumptions we made at the time,” he stated.

Spicer repeatedly insisted that Trump’s decision to fire Flynn, motivated by the fact that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian diplomats, was the right call on the part of the president. But he also defended the decision to allow Flynn continued access to phone calls with world leaders in his capacity as national security adviser.

Asked if it was the right decision to allow Flynn to sit in on a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spicer said “at that moment, sure.”

During the 18 days that the administration was processing Yates’ initial warning that Flynn may have been compromised, the White House also allowed him to brief reporters that the United States was “putting Iran on notice,” as well as continue his day to day duties as NSA.

Yates testified to congress on Monday that she told the White House Flynn could be “blackmailed by the Russians.”

“We were concerned that the American people had been misled about the underlying conduct and what General Flynn had done,” she said.

Spicer declined to “nitpick” what the tone of her warning was, saying there’s not “100 percent agreement about how she described everything” at the Senate hearing, but as far as the timeline she provided goes “we’re fine with it.”