What You Need to Know About Trump, Comey and the Russia Probe

Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., in 2013. Cliff Owen / AP, file

The Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, said Flynn did not discuss the sanctions in his conversation with Kislyak. But

this turned out to be false and Trump fired Flynn in February for misleading Pence.

The Flynn story was

back in the news this week because Sally Yates, the former acting Attorney General who Trump removed over her refusal to defend his travel ban in court, testified before Congress that she had warned the White House that Flynn’s claims were false and could leave him vulnerable to Russian blackmail. He was not fired for another 18 days, however, and only after the discrepancy became public through a story in the Washington Post.

Flynn was interviewed by the FBI about his connections to Kislyak. When Yates was asked at Monday’s Senate hearing whether Flynn lied to agents, she said answering would compromise an

“ongoing FBI investigation.”

Sessions had his own run-in with the Russian ambassador — and that has implications for the Russia investigation and Comey’s ouster.

During his confirmation hearings, Sessions volunteered that he had no contact with Russian officials during Trump’s campaign, in which he was part of the then-candidate’s inner circle of advisers. But, as Sessions later admitted, his statement was false: He had met with Kislyak.

In response, Sessions announced he

would recuse himself from any probe into Russian election interference, saying, “I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in.”

On Tuesday, though, the White House announced in a statement the president had fired Comey — the man overseeing those same investigations — “based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

Trump told NBC News on Tuesday that the firing

had nothing to do with the Russia investigation. Instead, he said he was upset that Comey had to issue a clarification about recent testimony to Congress regarding the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s private email server.

But Democrats and Republicans alike expressed concern about the implications about the firing’s timing and Trump’s explanation given the ongoing investigations. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Clinton’s former running mate,

suggested on Twitter that the announcement conflicted with Sessions’ decision to recuse himself.