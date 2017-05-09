Twins Witnesses to Edwards Killing: 'We Were Just Kids Leaving a Party'

Jordan Edwards Mesquite Independent School District

The shooting is still under investigation and the district attorney is expected to seek an indictment, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement Sunday. Jenkins, the chief executive in Dallas County, called the death of Edwards “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The Edwards family

has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Oliver, the city of Balch Springs and the police department.

The suit says the young men were trying to leave the area where the sounds resembling gunshots were heard, the driver heard someone yell “stop the f—ing car!” and before he could respond or react Oliver opened fire into the Impala, with the rounds entering the front passenger door and striking Edwards.

The suit also alleges that after the car stopped an officer used a racial slur after ordering the driver to exit the car and walk backwards towards police. The suit does not specify a dollar amount.

Balch Springs is a southeastern Dallas suburb of around 23,700.