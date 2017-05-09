Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday after senior Justice Department officials concluded that he’d mishandled the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

“You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately,” Trump told Comey in a personally signed letter obtained by NBC News.

“While I greatly appreciate your informing me, on three occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau,” the president wrote.

Trump remains under investigation by the FBI over allegations that aides to his presidential campaign had ties to Russia.

But Trump acted “on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. It said a search for a new FBI director will begin “immediately.”

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” the statement quoted Trump as saying.

The FBI said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that Comey grossly overstated the number of emails that Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarded to husband, Anthony Weiner, while working at the State Department.

The White House said the dismissal had already been in the works before the FBI acknowledged Comey’s inaccurate testimony. Three senior FBI and Justice Department officials told NBC News that Comey was given no warning in advance.

In his recommendation to Trump, also obtained by NBC News, Rosenstein wrote that Comey mishandled the overall investigation of the email scandal and said he was wrong to have announced last July that the Justice Department’s investigation of Clinton’s emails was being closed.

Referring to Comey’s statement Oct. 28, shortly before Election Day, that more Clinton emails had been found on Weiner’s laptop computer — which Clinton has partly blamed for her loss to Trump — Rosenstein wrote: “We do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation.”

“The FBI Director is never empowered to supplant federal prosecutors and assume command of the Justice Department,” he wrote. “The way the Director handled the conclusion of the email investigation was wrong.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that “the handling of the Clinton email investigation is a clear example of how Comey’s decisions have called into question the trust and political independence of the FBI.”

“The effectiveness of the FBI depends upon the public trust and confidence,” he said. “Unfortunately, this has clearly been lost.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, a member of the Judiciary Committee and a frequent critic of Trump’s concurred that Comey’s removal would give the FBI a “fresh start,” given “the recent controversies surrounding the director.”

“I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned,” Graham said in a statement. “I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles.”

A spokesperson for former President Barack Obama said he had no comment. But other Democrats, including several with ties to Clinto’s unsuccessful presidential campaign, suggested Comey was actually fired because of the FBI’s investigation of Trump.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, accused Trump of acting in a “Nixonian” manner.

Casey said Rosenstein “must immediately appoint a special counsel to continue the Trump/Russian investigation,” insisting that the investigation must be independent of the administration.

Robby Mook, Clinton’s campaign manager, said on Twitter that even though he was “disappointed and frustrated” by the email investigation, Comey’s dismissal “terrifies me.”

Jennifer Palmieri, the Clinton campaign’s communications director, told NBC News that she had mixed feelings about Comey’s firing.

“I’m very suspicious — there was certainly cause to do this — but not [for] reasons President Trump has ever embraced before,” Palmieri said. “He certainly bungled the Clinton investigation, but I am suspicious for him to be fired while he was investigating the Trump campaign and its associates.”

The president does have the legal authority to fire the FBI director, who is appointed for a 10-year term that spans presidential administrations.

The director typically isn’t removed without cause, and no director was fired until 1993, when President Bill Clinton dismissed William Sessions after an internal watchdog found that he had improperly billed the FBI for personal spending.

FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 3, 2017. Carolyn Kaster / AP file

Two former senior FBI agents who worked on counterintelligence, meanwhile, had different takes.

A former senior FBI official who asked not to be identified by name told NBC News he believes the Trump administration may seek to replace Comey with someone who will close the Russia probe.

But Jeffrey Harp, a former senior agent who retired in 2015, said, “Nothing will change.”

“The FBI is not political,” Harp said. “It would be politically suicidal to try to quash this investigation. They cannot do that — they never would be able to do that.”