Sex Abuse Claims Knock Seattle Mayor From Race

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not seek re-election as his husband, Michael Shiosaki, looked on. Elaine Thompson / AP

“The allegations against me paint me in the worst possible historic portraits of a gay man,” Murray said. “The allegations against me are not true, and I say this with all honesty and with the deepest sincerity. But the scandal surrounding them, and me, is hurting this city.”

His downfall began with an April lawsuit filed by a 46-year-old man who said Murray paid him for sex in the mid-1980s, when he was a 15-year-old homeless high school dropout.

That prompted other men to come forward with similar accusations, telling Seattle news organizations that Murray had abused them when they were young.

Some of those allegations had first been raised in 2007, when Murray was a state lawmaker, but they were never made public.

A fourth accuser came forward last week

, NBC affiliate KING reported, which appeared to be the turning point for Murray.