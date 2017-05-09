Serial Shooter Victim's Daughter Wants 'Justice' for Her Dad

Manuel Castro Garcia, Horacio De Jesus Pena and Diego Verdugo Sanchez all victims of recent Maryvale drive-by-shootings in Phoenix. Silent Witness Arizona

Prosecutors said it hasn’t been decided how many cases they will take to trial, suggesting the evidence in some is stronger than in others.

Lora Romero said Saucedo’s arrest, while a relief, reopened the wounds of losing her father — a hard-working, generous man who loved to watch football, play softball and tell funny stories to his kids.

“It was a real shock and a real loss because he was always involved in our lives and to have him taken away from us like that was a really awful thing to go through,” she said.

The mystery surrounding his death only compounded the family’s grief. At first, they assumed it was a robbery, but nothing had been taken. They wondered if it was personal, but couldn’t imagine who would hurt him.

“We had no answers for the longest time,” she said.