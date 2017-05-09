Police Say They've Caught Phoenix Gunman Who Killed 9

Manuel Castro Garcia, Horacio De Jesus Pena and Diego Verdugo Sanchez, victims of drive-by shootings in Phoenix. Silent Witness Arizona

Sylvia Ellis, the mother and grandmother of two victims, said she was reeling from news of the charges after the trail seemed to have grown cold for so long.

“I’m really just shocked,” she said.

Saucedo’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities realized they had a serial shooter on the loose in June after finding links in crime scene evidence from five shootings. As the weeks went on, and more cases were tied to the same shooter, police stepped up public appeals for tips.

More than 3,000 calls and emails poured into the Silent Witness program before a multi-agency task force got its big break: one that led them to take a close look at Saucedo and that will yield a $75,000 reward.

A survivor of one shooting recently

told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that after police showed up at his home with photos, he recognized Saucedo’s face.

“When they showed me the picture, I did get a little chills,” he said.

Saucedo was taken into custody last month and charged with the August 2015 murder of his mother’s friend, Raul Romero, 61 — a homicide that hadn’t yet been linked to the pattern.

On Monday, he was booked on 26 additional felony counts, including in another slaying that hadn’t previously been tied to the serial shooter.

The Maricopa County prosecutor said his office hadn’t yet decided which charges they would bring to trial.

Stefanie Ellis, 33, was killed along with her daughter and a friend on June 12, 2016. Family photo

Sgt. Jonathan Howard, a police spokesman, said it was possible that more incidents might be tied to the suspect. The shootings ended abruptly in July amid a massive publicity effort, and Howard said Saucedo told investigators that he had changed his appearance and stopped driving his BMW around that time.

“It’s been said that a serial killer is like a chameleon, and that’s what made this case so frustrating,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said.

The shootings included: