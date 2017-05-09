Officials: Trump Approves Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds

Fighters from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) stand guard at the site of Turkish airstrikes near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic, on April 25, 2017. Delil Souleiman / AFP – Getty Images file

Trump and members of his Cabinet spoke about it during a meeting late yesterday at the White House with Secretary of Defense James Mattis joining by video teleconference.

The order has been signed and that “allows the process to begin to function,” one official said. Once the order comes to the Pentagon, the U.S. can begin providing the Syrian Kurds with arms and equipment fairly quickly since some equipment is pre-positioned.

The officials could not say what might flow in first or how it would get there, but among the expected options are:

Breaching equipment — bulldozers, engineering equipment

More effective infantry equipment: rifles, ammunition, armor and communication gear (radios)

The officials said the equipment could be delivered by any number of methods: Ground convoys, C-130s, and air drops are all possible, depending on what the equipment is and the area.

What’s unclear is whether the U.S. may provide bigger equipment.

The Turks will be notified about the decision soon and the officials expect a strong reaction from them. In March, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson traveled to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who sees the

YPG as terrorists.

Last week, the White House said Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by phone ways to resolve the Syria crisis — a six year old civil war which has left more than 500,000 civilians dead, displaced millions and drawn international outrage. That conversation included a “discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons.”

