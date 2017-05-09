Man robs convenience store on Pio Nono

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A man robbed Qwik Zip on Pio Nono Avenue just after 5:00 AM on Tuesday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a man went into the store and played a game machine. He then went up to the store employee and asked if he wanted to buy a chain. After the employee said ‘no’, the man walked back to the game machine. The employee opened the door to the booth and the suspect jumped on the employee.

A female employee, who was also at the store, grabbed a gun when she saw the altercation. The suspect tried to take the gun away from the woman, but didn’t. He forced her into the booth.

The suspect opened the register, took money out and ran. Deputies describe him as a black male wearing a dark blue shirt, baseball cap and has facial hair.

If you have any information call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.