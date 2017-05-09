Macon-Bibb mayor proposes to increase property tax

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Robert Recheirt is thinking about increasing property sales tax. It’s all in effort to balance out the county’s budget. Mayor Reichert proposed $145 million for the general budget, which would $4 million more than the current budget.

In order to get there, he’s suggesting a three mil increase on property taxes. That means for owners of a $100,000 home, they would pay $99 dollars more every year.

“It’s not an unbearable burden, I don’t think, to have the kind of community and the kind of town that we all want to live in,” said Mayor Reichert. “That has adequate parks, green space, public safety and all of the essential services.”

Mayor Reichert also suggested another penny sales tax, called the Other Local Options Sales Tax (OLOST). That would be an alternative to the millage rate, but they can’t get it in time for this current year.

Nothing is final on tax increases. There has to be a series of meetings and then a public vote.