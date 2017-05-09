Judge Throws Out Aaron Hernandez's Murder Conviction

A Massachusetts judge agreed Tuesday to toss out Aaron Hernandez’s 2015 murder conviction after the former NFL player killed himself in April.

Before his death, Hernandez was in the middle of an appeal review by the state Supreme Judicial Court. But his suicide essentially left his case unresolved — allowing a court to void his conviction entirely as part of a legal loophole known as “abatement ab initio,” or “from the beginning.”

Prosecutors tried to stop the move, but Judge E. Susan Garsh said the court “has no choice” but to comply with the law, according to NBC Boston.

Hernandez, 27, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of his friend, semipro football player Odin Lloyd.

The day before Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, inmates who knew him said he seemed to be “in a great place,” according to a Massachusetts Department of Correction investigative report.

“Another source stated that Hernandez had recently mentioned a rumor,” the report said. “This rumor was that if an inmate has an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of his charge and will be deemed not guilty.”

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.