Groupthink: Why Did No One Call 911 for Dying Penn State Pledge?

It wasn’t until 10:48 a.m. that one of the brothers decided they needed outside help — although the brothers allegedly used a group chat discussion to devise a plan to cover up what occurred.

The Beta Theta Pi International Fraternity and Penn State officials agreed to shut down the school’s chapter after the investigation into Piazza’s death. It also led to several changes on campus, including a ban on all social activities involving alcohol for the rest of the semester and monitoring at social events to prevent underage and excessive drinking.

A doctor told a grand jury that Piazza’s blood-alcohol level was .36 — more than 4-1/2 times the legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania.

Author Andrew Lohse, who chronicled hazing at Dartmouth University in

his 2014 memoir, “Confessions of an Ivy League Frat Boy,” blamed fraternities such as Beta Theta Pi for being ruled by “incredibly strong groupthink.”

Frat brothers, he told NBC News, are “trading this moral compass, this general sense of humanity, decency and caring for other people that doesn’t really serve any utility in the fraternity. The fraternity is about submissions of power, it’s about dominance, it’s about control.”

He added that fraternities are built on a secrecy that breeds peer pressure and frowns upon speaking out of place. That, he said, needs to change within the entire Greek-letter community — and it needs to start with changing the fraternity psychology.

In the case of Beta Theta Pi, Lohse said, “I think you can clearly see that all it would have taken is one person to stand up and have the courage to do the right thing.”

Officials with Beta Theta Pi’s national organization and Penn State referred further questions for comment on this story to prior statements. Beta Theta Pi leaders have said they have “clearly and consistently expressed its position that it does not tolerate hazing or alcohol abuse,” and supported the decision to disband the Penn State chapter.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement Friday that Beta Theta Pi was situated on private property and claimed to be a model fraternity, but it was “no model.”