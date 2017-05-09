Gov. Deal signs three criminal justice reform bills

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three bills dealing with criminal justice reform are now law after receiving Gov. Deal’s signature Tuesday morning.

He signed the bills at the first annual Re-Entry Summit, in front of hundreds of Department of Justice Employees and other correctional personnel.

Gov. Deal choked up and received a standing ovation talking about convicts redeeming themselves.

Tony Kitchens, the State Director of Prison Fellowship Ministries, was one of those standing to applaud Deal. He spent 12 years in prison but now serves to help convicts.

“To see all of those people in there that’s focusing on helping a returning citizen get back out and become a contributing member of society was a lot overwhelming,” Kitchens said.

The Re-Entry Summit was held at the Anderson Conference Center. Gov. Deal says its the first of many.

The three bills are as follows:

State Bill 174: Allows for more educational programs to encourage people on probation to get employment. The bill is also meant to bring down the high rate of parolees in the state by allowing them to use community service to waive fine requirements.

Senate Bill 175: Allows judges to rule for more parental involvement and detain dangerous juveniles for longer amounts of time.

Senate Bill 176: Requires a reminder in the mail for people who much show up to court if they commit a minor traffic violation.