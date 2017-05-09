Elderly woman found dead in her home declared homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An elderly Macon woman was found dead in her home off of Emery Highway on Bowman Street in ‘First Neighborhood’.

Now the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of 63 year-old Vivian Puente Napoles as a homicide. The apartment manager found Napoles after a neighbor said it’d been about a week since she’d last spoken to the victim.

The apartment manager says when he found Napoles, her throat was slit. Coroner’s spokesperson Lonnie Miley says they believe her body had been there for at least a day or more.

“We didn’t suspect or know what we had at first but after entering the apartment with the crime lab we discovered that this is the scene of a homicide,” Miley said.

Deputies are now looking for persons of interest in the case. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.