Deep Divisions Scar France as 'Fascist' Le Pen Propels Far-Right to Mainstream

Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters in Paris after winning the French presidential election on Sunday. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

But Macron operatives say many of those grievances, while deeply felt, are difficult to understand and harder to fix. Government cannot easily respond to general expressions of anger.

“Marseille people are very rebellious,” said Corinne Versini, a spokeswoman for Macron’s En Marche! Party in Marseille. “Sometimes they vote for populism just to show that they are not happy.”

But thanks to Le Pen, the easy-answer politics of scapegoating — blaming distant entities such as Islam, immigration, the European Union and high finance — have already taken hold.

The next struggle for justice may be among ordinary people in places like Marseille, far from the halls of power in Paris.

“We have big discrimination in this country,” Koité said. “To say that we people, the African people, are not integrated — they don’t give them the chance!”