Commissioner presents resolution to ban drinking at Rosa Parks Square

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people in Macon-Bibb are still upset about the beer festival that was held at the Rosa Parks Square a couple weeks ago. They believe people shouldn’t drink alcohol at a place meant to honor the “Mother of the Civil Rights movement”.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas presented a resolution that would ban drinking at the square in the future. Former Macon mayor, C. Jack Ellis explained to the commission why the resolution should pass.

Commissioner Scotty Shepherd suggested tabling the resolution so other sides can express their concerns .

“There are people in the downtown area that have used that park, where alcohol was consumed and I think they need to be heard,” said Commissioner Shepherd. “So I just wanted to give it time to have a public hearing and let everybody be heard instead of one section of people.”

Commissioners decided to table the resolution and plan on having a public hearing about this situation soon.

Commissioners also voted on whether or not they should make Macon-Bibb county employees take mandatory drug tests. They voted against it.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    How many of these morons have complained about your ex mayor, that morons elected, being buddies with a child molester and hard core Commie?

Related News

Former Macon mayor C. Jack Ellis held a news conference Friday voicing his concern with craft beer festival being held at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.
2 weeks ago
3 Comments for this article
Former Macon mayor: Beer festival doesn’t honor Rosa Parks
Read More»
4 weeks ago
2 Comments for this article
Macon-Bibb commissioners approve suggested 2018 SPLOST project timeline
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Improvements to Rosa Parks Square discussed
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»