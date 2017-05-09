Commissioner presents resolution to ban drinking at Rosa Parks Square

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many people in Macon-Bibb are still upset about the beer festival that was held at the Rosa Parks Square a couple weeks ago. They believe people shouldn’t drink alcohol at a place meant to honor the “Mother of the Civil Rights movement”.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas presented a resolution that would ban drinking at the square in the future. Former Macon mayor, C. Jack Ellis explained to the commission why the resolution should pass.

Commissioner Scotty Shepherd suggested tabling the resolution so other sides can express their concerns .

“There are people in the downtown area that have used that park, where alcohol was consumed and I think they need to be heard,” said Commissioner Shepherd. “So I just wanted to give it time to have a public hearing and let everybody be heard instead of one section of people.”

Commissioners decided to table the resolution and plan on having a public hearing about this situation soon.

Commissioners also voted on whether or not they should make Macon-Bibb county employees take mandatory drug tests. They voted against it.