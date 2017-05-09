Citing 'Trump Effect,' Lawmakers Reintroduce Anti-Harassment Bill

President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017. Doug Mills / The New York Times/Redux Pictures

When asked to respond to the proposed legislation and the “Trump effect” statement issued by the Democratic lawmakers, a White House official shot back.

“Instead of pointing fingers and placing blame, the Trump administration will continue to work with parents, students and educators to solve the longstanding problem of bullying which distracts students from excelling in schools,” the official wrote in an email sent to NBC Out.

“President Trump is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community, and continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the official added.

Research conducted by advocacy groups such as

GLSEN indicate Tyler Clementi’s experience was far from unique.

“What we know is that anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment is one of the more common types of bullying and harassment that students experience,” Emily Greytak, research director at GLSEN, told NBC Out. This type of harassment, Greytak noted, affects not only LGBTQ students, but many students who are “targeted because they are thought to be, or appear to be” LGBTQ.

Further, anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment is not limited to “peer victimization,” but also occurs at “the institutional level,” coming from faculty and staff, Greytak said.

While Greytak’s research focuses on the experiences of K-12 students, she said the potential negative effects of bullying and harassment persist even after graduation from high school, and can shape educational trajectory and mental health of LGBTQ youth.

“LGBTQ youth are more likely to miss school [because of bullying and harassment]. This is really denying them equal access to education,” and contributes to poor mental health outcomes and educational disparities in the long term, she explained.

In the joint statement he issued along with Sens. Baldwin and Murray, Rep. Pocan said the Tyler Clementi Higher Education Anti-Harassment Act is so important because “President Trump has not yet shown that his Administration will defend the rights of LGBTQ students.”

“Bullying is a real and persistent danger for many LGBTQ students at our colleges and universities, but there is no federal legislation that specifically protects students from being targeted based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” Pocan stated.

Only

19 states and the District of Columbia have anti-bullying laws that address sexual orientation and gender identity. Greytack said when these laws do not list protected characteristics, such as gender identity and and sexual orientation, “they really don’t help LGBTQ students.”

Jane Clementi, the mother of Tyler Clementi and the co-founder of the foundation that bares his name, threw her unequivocal support behind the federal bill reintroduced by Baldwin, Murray and Pocan.

“I believe this bill will allow institutions of higher education to take a fresh look and reexamine their policies and procedures that are and are not in place,” Clementi was quoted saying in the joint statement released by the Democratic lawmakers. “We must continue to provide safe and supportive learning environments for all students in all learning environments including higher education.”

