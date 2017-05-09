Christian Governor Jailed for Blasphemy Over Viral Video

Image: A police officer stands guard during a protest by supporters of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside Cipinang Prison

A police officer stands guard during a protest by supporters of Jakarta Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is popularly known as “Ahok,” outside Cipinang Prison following his conviction of blasphemy on Tuesday. DARREN WHITESIDE / Reuters

The blasphemy case was a decisive factor in Ahok’s defeat to a Muslim candidate in last month’s election for Jakarta governor. Hard-line Islamic groups opposed to having a non-Muslim leader for the city capitalized on the trial to draw hundreds of thousands to anti-Ahok protests in Jakarta that shook the centrist government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“Hard-liners will feel emboldened by the ruling, given that the trial represents a wider tussle between pluralism and Islamism in Indonesia,” said Hugo Brennan, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a political risk assessment firm in Singapore.

Outside the court, Syamsu Hilal, a member of a hard-line Muslim group who reported Ahok to police last year, said justice had been upheld.

“Here we have witnessed that the judge has become a representative of God,” he said.

Image: Muslim protests against "Ahok"

