Cave Discovery Yields a Stunningly Modern Human Ancestor

A Kabwe skull from Zambia, an archaic human, at left, and a “Neo” skull of Homo naledi, at right. John Hawks / University of Wisconsin-Madison

The earliest examples in the area of modern humans, Homo sapiens, date to around 200,000 years ago.

The three new skeletons come from two adults and a child about 5 years old, the researchers report in a series on studies published on the finds.

One of the adults has a very complete skull.

Related:

Mastodon Discovery Could Upend Our Understanding of Early North America

“We finally get a look at the face of Homo naledi,” said paleontologist Peter Schmid of South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand, who pieced the skull together.

The adults would have stood around 5 feet tall and would have weighed around 100 pounds.

“What is so provocative about Homo naledi is that these are creatures with brains one third the size of ours,” Hawks added. “This is clearly not a human, yet it seems to share a very deep aspect of behavior that we recognize, an enduring care for other individuals that continues after their deaths. It awes me that we may be seeing the deepest roots of human cultural practices.”

Related

: Fresh Fossils Could Force a Rewrite of Human Prehistory

The discovery will not

end the debate about how the skeletons got into the caves. Some paleontologists doubt that such early humans were deliberately burying their dead.

“There’s a big debate, on whether it’s a burial ground or they were trapped there,” Dirks said.

“They could have been chased by lions or other humans, they could have got stuck in the cave. There are enormous storms in the region and there is evidence of meteorite impacts of a similar age in the area. You can speculate all you like, but at the moment the original hypothesis, that they were placed there on purpose, still holds.”

More and more studies are showing that the evolution of humans was messy and complicated. It was not just a steady progression from the primitive Australopithecus species best represented by Lucy to Homo erectus and then to more modern Neanderthals and fully modern humans. Instead, various species lived alongside each other and in some cases interbred.