Bibb County School District Superintendent gets a pay increase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District Superintendent is getting a raise.

Dr. Curtis L. Jones Jr. will be getting an extra 10 thousand dollar a year, and a contract extension. During the first two years of his contract, Jones made 2-hundred and 10 thousand dollars a year. Starting in June, for the 3rd year of his original contract, Jones will make 2-hundred and 20 thousand a year.

During an executive session, school board members also extended his contract until 2021.

Dr. Curtis L. Jones Jr., Bibb County School District Superintendent said, “I said when I came in I was going to create a culture of accountability. I think that culture is in place now with our board all the way down to the students. Now we just need to see the results start to come in that would that work is still there.”

School Board Members said Dr. Jones is doing a great job. They say students reading scores and graduation rates are going up. They also say Dr. Jones has done a fantastic job working with local businesses and the entire community.