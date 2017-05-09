Armed robber steals cash from Macon motel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole cash from a Macon motel Monday night.

Investigators say the robber entered the Baymont Inn & Suites on Riverside Drive around 8 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk demanding money.

After stealing cash from the register, the suspect ran away towards Tom Hill Senior Boulevard. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as wearing a multi-colored tank top and baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.