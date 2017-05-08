William L. Turner Golf Classic using increased success to provide scholarships

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Omega Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi is hitting the golf course for its fifth annual William L. Turner Golf Classic.

James Boles and William Turner came on 41Today to talk about the event, which is the chapter’s largest fundraiser.

All proceeds for the event go to scholarships for young people pursuing higher education. It was part of Turner’s vision, who spent most of his life as an educator.

The William L. Turner Golf Classic is Saturday, June 3 at International City Golf Course in Warner Robins.

Registration is from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The tournament is 18 holes, four person scramble and begins at 9 a.m.

Registration is $75 per golfer in advance and $85 on-site. Teams are $300.

That includes lunch, refreshments, green fees, range balls and lots of fun!

You can download the registration form at http://qgg.clubexpress.com.