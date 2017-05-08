Who Lives Longer? Study Finds Colorado Wins by 20 Years

Map of change in life expectancy at birth by county, 1980 to 2014. American Medical Association

“This study found large — and increasing — geographic disparities among counties in life expectancy over the past 35 years. The magnitude of these disparities demands action, all the more urgently because inequalities will only increase further if recent trends are allowed to continue uncontested,” the team wrote.

Access to health care accounted for much of the rest of the difference, the team found.

“ Several counties in South and North Dakota (typically those with Native American reservations) had the lowest life expectancy.”

And the U.S. is embroiled in a new debate over how best to deliver health care, with Republicans in Congress seeking to repeal and rewrite the 2010 Affordable Care Act, credited with getting health insurance to 20 million Americans who did not have it before, while being criticized for failing to lower costs.

State legislatures and city councils are also arguing over whether to tax or restrict the sale of sugar-sweetened soft drinks and fatty foods that are blamed for worsening obesity.