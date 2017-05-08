White House: Kushner 'Not Involved' in Family's Chinese Sales Pitch

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner played no role in his family firm’s decision to recruit Chinese investors with presentations on an “investor visa” program that name-checked both him and President Trump.

“Jared has done everything to comply with the ethics rules … and that had nothing to do with him per se,” Spicer said at Monday’s press briefing.

“He wasn’t involved.”

Critics have blasted the Kushner Companies’ sales pitches in China, saying they are a new example of how the Trump administration is using its position to boost its business interests.

Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer, appeared at two investor presentations in China over the weekend, encouraging wealthy guests to sink money into a New Jersey real estate project through the controversial EB-5 visa program, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported.

The so-called “golden visa” program gives foreigners who invest at least $500,000 in U.S. development projects a faster track to pursue green cards for themselves and their families. President Trump signed a spending bill extending the program last week.

Journalists who attended a sales pitch in Beijing on Saturday — before they were ejected by the organizers — said that Meyer mentioned her brother during the presentation, which included a photo of President Trump identifying him as a key-decision maker on the fate of the EB-5 program.

Image: Nicole Kushner Meyer poses at a promotional event in Shanhgai

