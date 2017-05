MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday night.

The 16-year-old told police he and a friend were walking around Robin Hood Road when he was shot in the chest.

The teen walked back to his mother’s house, who drove him to the hospital. The teen is reportedly in stable condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office does not have any information on a suspect. Anyone with information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.