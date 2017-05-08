Suspect Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings That Killed 9

Phoenix Police Department
A survivor of one shooting told News 12 that after police showed up at his home with photos, he recognized Saucedo’s face.
“When they showed me the picture, I did get a little chills,” he said.
“I feel as if, ‘I think this might be the guy.’ I don’t know if this has ever happened to you, but when you haven’t seen someone in a long time and perhaps you haven’t even spoke to them, but when you see them, you have some sort of contact with them — you instantly recognize them even though you can’t recall their name.”
Police said they investigated whether Saucedo might be the so-called Phoenix freeway shooter believed responsible for almost 12 incidents, none fatal, on I-10 in 2015. However, they said, none of the evidence between the two series matched.
The shootings included:
- Shots fired into a home on Aug. 12, 2015; no one was hurt.
- Raul Romero, 61, was murdered near his car on Aug. 16, 2015.
- Jesse Olivas, 22, was shot dead on the street on Jan. 1, 2016.
- A 16-year-old boy wounded while walking in the street at 11:30 p.m. on March 17, 2016.
- A 21-year-old male shot standing near his car on the street at 11:30 p.m. on March 18, 2016.
- Diego Verdugo-Sanchez, 21, killed April 1, 2016, while visiting his pregnant fiancée’s family
- Krystal Annette White, 55, found dead of a gunshot on April 19, 2016.
- Horacio Pena, 32, fatally shot June 3 after returning home from his job at a group home
- Manuel Castro Garcia, 19, murdered outside his home on June 10, 2016.
- Stefanie Ellis, 33, her 12-year-old daughter Maleah and friend Angela Linner, 31, killed outside their home on June 12, 2016.
- An unoccupied car shot up at 2:35 a.m. on June 12, 2016.
- Shots fired into a car on July 11, 2016; a man and a 4-year-old boy inside escaped unhurt.