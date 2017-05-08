Suspect Arrested in Phoenix Serial Shootings That Killed 9

Police released this sketch of a suspect in a series of killings in Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department

A survivor of one shooting told News 12 that after police showed up at his home with photos, he recognized Saucedo’s face.

“When they showed me the picture, I did get a little chills,” he said.

“I feel as if, ‘I think this might be the guy.’ I don’t know if this has ever happened to you, but when you haven’t seen someone in a long time and perhaps you haven’t even spoke to them, but when you see them, you have some sort of contact with them — you instantly recognize them even though you can’t recall their name.”

Police said they investigated whether Saucedo might be the so-called Phoenix freeway shooter believed responsible for almost 12 incidents, none fatal, on I-10 in 2015. However, they said, none of the evidence between the two series matched.

Manuel Castro Garcia, Horacio De Jesus Pena and Diego Verdugo Sanchez all victims of recent Maryvale drive-by-shootings in Phoenix. Silent Witness Arizona

The shootings included: