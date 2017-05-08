Search continues for missing woman after car found in Monroe County woods

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing Lamar County woman after her vehicle was found in a wooded area of Monroe County Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Lori William’s car was found in the southern part of Monroe County, but there was no sign of Williams.

The DNR and the Dept. of Corrections searched an area with K-9’s and did not locate her.

The Monroe County Search and Rescue Team will spend Monday doing a grid search of the “very dense area.”

Williams was last seen May 2. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 250 pounds.