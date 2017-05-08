S. Koreans Set to Elect New Leader After Corruption Scandal

South Korean presidential candidate Hong Jun-Pyo, left, prepares to give a speech during a campaign rally in Seoul on May 8. Ed Jones / AFP – Getty Images

Moon’s supporters said his views aren’t unusual in this deeply conservative country, where a powerful Christian lobby regularly presses lawmakers to oppose anti-discrimination laws, and where only one out of presidential candidates openly advocates for gay rights, according to the Associated Press.

Moon’s comments triggered protests — 13 activists were detained after he gave a speech at the National Assembly on April 26 — and pleas from gay rights activists to apologize.

“What he said was clearly hate speech,” one activist, Jung Yol, told the AP. “Since he is the candidate favored to win the election, his words can influence how people think.”