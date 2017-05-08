Richard Simmons Sues Over Sex Change Report

Richard Simmons at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in August 2013. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV, file

“The cruel and malicious publication of these stories is particularly offensive because Mr. Simmons fully supports individual autonomy and the essential human dignity of every person to make his or her own personal choices regarding sexual identity,” the complaint stated.

“The National Enquirer and Radar Online have cheaply and crassly commercialized and sensationalized an issue that ought to be treated with respect and sensitivity. Principles of freedom of speech and press may protect their prerogative to mock and degrade the LGBTQ community. But freedom to speak is not freedom to defame,” the complaint stated.

American Media Inc. told NBC News it will defend itself “vigorously.”

“While we have not seen Mr. Simmons’ complaint, we stand by our reporting about him, all of which was based on solid sourcing and material evidence,” a spokesman said. “Should he choose to proceed with his lawsuit, we will defend it vigorously, and we look forward to the public vindication of our reports.”

Simmons alleges that he was was a victim of “blackmail, extortion, and stalking” by his former assistant, Mauro Oliveira, who was out to “destroy” his “career and reputation.”

According to the complaint, Simmons said Oliveira approached the publications at least three times with “untrue” stories surrounding Simmons’ retreat from the limelight in exchange for “a profit.”

These stories included Simmons’ being “frail, weak and spiritually broken,” “being held hostage by his housekeeper” and alleging he is undergoing sex change surgery.

“While pitching around these ideas, Mr. Oliveira was simultaneously blackmailing Mr. Simmons, sending him emails and threatening to destroy his reputation with damaging press coverage unless Mr. Simmons paid Mr. Oliveira to stop,” the complaint said.

Richard Simmons. Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP

Simmons also alleges that the publications acted with “reckless disregard for the fact that the information provided by Mr. Oliveira was false and that he was not a credible or reliable source.”

Simmons’ unexplained absence from the limelight earlier this year sparked phone calls to authorities, an investigation by the New York Daily News and a slew of conspiracy theories — including a popular podcast called “

Missing Richard Simmons,” which delved into his personal life.

In a Facebook post last month, Simmons said he was not “missing,” just a little under the weather.

“I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days,” he wrote, adding: “This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.”