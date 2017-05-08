Ohio Teen Nears Plea Deal for Killing Abusive Dad

Bresha Meadows family photo via WKYC

“In the 17 years of our marriage he has cut me, broke my ribs, fingers, the blood vessels in my hand, my mouth, blackened my eyes. I believe my nose was broken,” wrote Brandi Meadows, Bresha’s mom, in a 2011 police report. “If he finds us, I am 100 percent sure he will kill me and the children.”

But like many survivors of intimate partner violence, Brandi eventually returned. She told

Huffington Post in February that she now blames herself: “When I left, I should never have come back, and my daughter wouldn’t be in jail.”

In the same Huffington Post article, Friedman said the children — including Bresha — had also been abused by their dad. But he told NBC News that he cannot reveal details of what happened to the kids. What we do know is that Bresha started cutting herself and running away from home in her early teens. She would stay with her aunt Latessa, a detective who had come to specialize in domestic violence cases because of what she saw happening in her sister’s family.

Brandi was at the Ohio courthouse on Monday, along with Bresha’s sister Brianna and brother Jonathan Jr., but the rest of the gathered supporters did not actually get to see Bresha —her hearing took place in a private room.

Still, the court was full of relieved family, friends, and local activists when news spread that a deal to free Bresha was being negotiated.

Caryn Austen, an organizer with the Ohio Women’s March chapter, said the ongoing incarceration of Bresha Meadows “makes me so angry,” she had tears in her eyes as she spoke with NBC News.

“It makes me question justice,” said Austen, who identified herself as a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of her own father. “In a civilized society, she wouldn’t be incarcerated, she would be getting treatment for what she’s been through.”

Friedman said that Bresha didn’t get any mental health treatment for the first several months of being in custody. After months of pressure, the state finally gave Bresha a mental health assessment in February. But Friedman says she should be in round-the-clock counseling and care for what she’s survived: “This is going to be a long process of healing.”

Until then, Friedman says, Bresha is comforted knowing the

#FreeBresha campaign is going strong.

“It’s helped to keep her head up,” Friedman said, “Knowing that all these people all over the world support her.”