North Korea's 'Hostage Diplomacy' Has a New Aim

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un KCNA via Reuters

“One stark difference between Kim Jong Un from his predecessors over hostage diplomacy is that he emphasizes publicizing detaining American citizens to the North Korean public,” Lee said. “By doing so, Kim Jong Un seems to confirm that North Korea is exposed to constant attack from the U.S.”

Nilsson-Wright suggested that Trump had made a mistake by suggesting that he was willing to meet Kim Jong Un.

“He has made a concession,” he added. “Donald Trump is going to be played by Kim Jong Un who has handled this situation better than he has.”

With tensions escalating, Ambassador Lee said he would “not be surprised to see more Americans being detained in the future.”

An, the former defector, agreed.

“North Koreans know that human rights matter to the U.S. and that the Americans are aggressive in protecting their people,” he said. “North Korea considers detaining an American a measurably successful move.”

Saphora Smith reported from London.